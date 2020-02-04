Ritual performed for school’s establishment

RANG, Feb 3: Myoko Moying ritual (to invoke the deities of the land and the forests) was performed to mark the start of construction of the Nyibu Nyegam Yeko-cum-Nyishi Language School here in East Kameng district on Monday.

A cleanliness drive was also conducted at the proposed site on the occasion.

The school management committee headed by Robin Hissang informed that the construction work will start soon and the academic session will begin from the next session.

Representatives of various NGOs of the district participated in the programme.