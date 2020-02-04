Trg in rural technologies, livelihood underway

ITANAGAR, Feb 3: Fifteen participants from different districts of Arunachal are attending a 22-day training programme on ‘Rural technologies and livelihood’, under the Green Skill Building Programme of the union environment, forest & climate change ministry.

The training, which got underway at Chandranagar here on Monday, is being imparted by the Northeast regional centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development (GBPNIHESD).

Addressing the inaugural function, GBPNIHESD Regional Head, MS Lodhi, said “the main objective of the programme is to train the participants through demonstration and provide hands-on training on various aspects like low-cost technologies in agriculture, horticulture, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, handicrafts, handlooms, bio-briquetting, etc.”

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Deputy Director PK Das urged the trainees to “understand the market dynamics of various raw materials where value addition is possible.”

Stating that “the environment from where we fulfill every needs of human life is very valuable not only for present generation but also for coming generations,” he called for adopting sustainable practices.

Programme coordinator Dr Wishfully Mylliemngap urged the participants to take full advantage of the training and spread the knowledge they are going to learn to other people and groups in their districts.