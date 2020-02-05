Tirap takes up measures against coronavirus

KHONSA, Feb 4: The Tirap district surveillance unit will function as ‘novel coronavirus control cell’ while the newly-established trauma centre building here will be utilized as an ‘isolation centre’ for treatment of suspected coronavirus cases.

These decisions were taken during a meeting on ‘Coronavirus preparedness, surveillance and rapid response’ at the general hospital here on Monday.

Medicine specialist Dr M Gammeng has been named the ‘treatment protocol in-charge’, while all MOs, nurses and paramedical workers will perform surveillance and response duties under the supervision of DMO Dr K Mossang.

The meeting also decided to conduct a district-level sensitization meeting on the

coronavirus with government officers and representatives of NGOs, and to conduct information, education and communication activities under the guidance of the DRCHO to sensitize the people and schoolchildren through an RBSK team.

Earlier, DMO Dr K Mossang spoke about the novel coronavirus (nCoV), while Dr Palash Rakshit made a PowerPoint presentation on nCoV, its transmission, and safety measures against it. (DIPRO)