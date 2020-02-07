CRPF Bn celebrates raising day

JAIPUR, Feb 6: The 186th battalion of the CRPF celebrated its 15th raising day on 3 February at the battalion’s headquarters here in Namsai district.

Commandant Rajiv Kumar, along with other officers and personnel, saluted the martyr’s memorial to VC Joshep, in honour of his gallant deeds.

The battalion organised an exhibition and a fair on 4 February. They were inaugurated by DIG (Ops) DBR VS Sharma. The stalls featured exhibitions on the history of the battalion, the CRPF’s advanced communication system, maintenance of health, and weapons.

A cultural programme was also organised in the evening. The participants and artists were awarded by East Namsai DIG T Ringu.