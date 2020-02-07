NSCN (U) operative apprehended

HUKANJURI, Feb 6: Troops of the Assam Rifles’ (AR) Dao Division, the Army, and the police during a joint operation on 5 February apprehended a hardcore NSCN (U) operative from here in Tirap district.

The operation was launched after the AR received information about the movement of the operative in the general area of Hukanjuri.

A .32 mm pistol along with live ammunition was recovered from the operative’s possession. (DIPRO)