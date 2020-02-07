Union seeks fire station in Kra Daadi

ITANAGAR, Feb 6: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union has sought early establishment of a well-equipped fire station in Kra Daadi district to fight fire mishaps and stop loss of lives and properties.

The union made the demand in a representation its members submitted to Home Minister Bamang Felix at his office here on Thursday.

The members apprised the minister of the numerous fire mishaps that occurred in the district in the recent past, causing loss of lives and properties.

They said the losses could have been prevented if the district had a fire station.

The union also demanded immediate posting of adequate police personnel in the district.

It said the minister assured to look into the demands.