Ensure transparency in projects’ implementation: Gov

DIRANG, Feb 6: Governor BD Mishra asked the state’s government officials to implement developmental programmes and projects with transparency, honesty, accountability “and midcourse correction in their action, wherever necessary.”

Mishra said this during a meeting with gaon burahs, local weavers, government officials and members of the public here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

Highlighting the PM’s Swachh Bharat, Startup, and clean and open defecation-free India missions, the governor urged the people to maintain cleanliness, check the use of one-time plastic bottles, and “explore avenues in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors to bring prosperity in the state.”

He exhorted the people, particularly youths, to take up startup projects and become entrepreneurs.

The governor also advised parents and guardians to “change the job-seeking mindset of their children and wards.”

“The students must study not for job or certificate but to become entrepreneurs and job providers,” he said, and appealed to the people to ensure that every child above the age of 6 years goes to school.

The governor felicitated the GBs and urged them to promote the rule of law, and the governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, distributed yarns among the meritorious weavers of the district. She also presented CDs of Loin Looms of Arunachal Pradesh to the officers of the textile & handicrafts department to promote local loin loom practice.

Local MLA Phurpa Tsering, DC Karma Leki, and NRCY Director Dr P Charkarvorty also spoke.

The governor also visited the Thupsung Dhargyeling monastery here. (Raj Bhavan)