CM meets stakeholders under SVM

ITANAGAR, Feb 6: Chief Minister Pema Khandu interacted with representatives from various academic institutes, corporations and enterprises in the agriculture, health, energy, transportation and e-commerce sectors, under the Smart Village Movement (SVM), here on Thursday.

During the interaction, a roadmap for ‘the future course of projects in various districts of Arunachal’ was discussed.

The SVM is expected to facilitate budding entrepreneurs in strengthening their livelihood opportunities.

The CM said “the objective of SVM in Arunachal is to strengthen the rural sector, (as) privileges and facilities must not go only to the urban sector.”

Stating that the state’s people are in “dire need of new ideas to venture into entrepreneurship for sustainable development,” Khandu welcomed “interventions from different enterprises for innovative solutions and ideas.” (CM’s PR Cell)