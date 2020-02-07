Governor visits RKSMS, stresses on girls’ education

KHASSO, Feb 6: “The nation will progress and develop when every girl child is protected and educated,” said Governor BD Mishra, addressing the annual day function of the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission School (RKSMS) here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

He said education of women is the main component of any advanced society.

“Participation of women and their role-playing is very vital in building an advanced society,” he said, and commended the RKSMS “for instilling discipline, traditional values and ethos of Indian culture among the students.”

The governor, who earlier inspected the school, requested local MLA Phurpa Tsering to arrange land for expansion of the school’s campus.

The MLA gave assurance that he would initiate “positive effort” in this direction.

Mishra handed over ‘entrepreneurship skill development equipments’ from the Raj Bhavan to the all-girls’ school, and offered to “cater for fine arts and music in the school and provide books for the school library.”

He felicitated Class 9 student Dogam Bagra, who stood first in a national-level seminar in 2018, Neema Drema, who was declared Kala Ratna-2019 by the Student Development Society, Maharashtra, and Leiki Droma, who won the Kala Gaurav Award-2019 for her excellent handwriting in the junior category.

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, distributed prizes to the winners in academic, games and sports events.

At the governor’s request, 5 Mountain Brigade GOC, Maj Gen Deepak Saini, assured to detail a lady Army officer to impart self-defence training to the students.

The school, which started nine years ago with 49 students, now has 280 students. (Raj Bhavan)