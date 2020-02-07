Legal services camp held during Boori Boot celebration

NIRJULI, Feb 6: The Papum Pare district legal services authority (DLSA), led by its Chairman Nani Grayu, organised a free legal awareness camp at Nyokum Niya ground here on Thursday, as part of the Boori Boot Yullo celebration.

At the stall set up by the DLSA, a team of legal aid advocates and paralegal volunteers provided free counselling and information regarding the availability of free legal services and various schemes for the citizens.

Brochures on the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, the paralegal volunteers scheme, lok adalats, domestic violence, child rights, etc, were distributed among the visitors to the stall.