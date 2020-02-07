Kipa Ajay elected NEFA gen secy

ITANAGAR, Feb 6: Kipa Ajay, honorary secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), has been elected as the general secretary of the North East Football Association (NEFA), the APFA informed in a press release on Thursday.

He was elected to the post during the NEFA’s first general meeting, held in Shillong (Meghalaya) on 5 February. The NEFA is led by Larsing Sawyan as its president. Sawyan is the president of the Meghalaya Football Association.

The APFA congratulated Ajay on his appointment and expressed hope that football in the Northeast would “flourish and reach new heights in his leadership.”

The NEFA was formed earlier this year by all the state football associations of the NE to undertake collective efforts for the development of the game in the region.