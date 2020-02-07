Min urges people to preserve cultural heritage

Boori Boot celebrated

RAGA, Feb 6: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo advised the people of the state to preserve their rich cultural heritage.

Attending the Boori Boot Yullo celebration here in Kamle district on Thursday, the minister said “culture and religion are two different things.

“Culture has a larger connotation and it is a way of life,” he said, and urged people cutting across religious beliefs to preserve the state’s cultural heritage.

He asked the deputy commissioner to submit a report on the feasibility of establishing an operational helipad here, and requested the people of Kamle to cooperate with the administration and the construction agency in ensuring speedy construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The minister also promised to provide an additional bus for Raga.

Local MLA Tarin Dakpe also advised the people to preserve their cultural heritage. He urged them to “shoulder the responsibility of taking the infant district to new heights,” and urged the youths to “refrain from complain and counter-complain practice,” saying it would adversely affect development and the work environment.

Public leader Gichik Taj exhorted the people to ensure social unity through festivals, and urged them to keep the township clean.

The main highlights of the programme included colourful traditional dances and a ‘mega dance’ by women from different villages.

Among others DC Moki Loyi, SP John Pada, and HoDs joined in the festivities.

In Nirjuli, the Nyishi community of the capital complex celebrated the 53rd Boori Boot Yullo at Nyikum Niya ground on Thursday.

Attending the celebration, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki stressed on the need to preserve tradition and culture.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, we are focused not just on raising agriculture production but also doubling farmers’ income,” he said.

Indigenous Affairs Director Tai Tagu also spoke. Dr Hui Tag read out the mythology of the festival.

A punu competition was held on the occasion, in which punu groups from various parts of the capital complex participated. (With DIPRO input)