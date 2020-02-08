SENKI PARK, Feb 7: The games and sports events of the Oriah festival celebration began at the TCL festival ground here on Friday.
Oriah is one of the biggest festivals of the Wancho tribe.
While a marathon race was conducted on Friday, the major games and sports competitions will be held on 8 February.
The main celebration of the festival will be on 16 February.
Festival games, sports events begin
