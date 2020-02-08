Minor held captive and raped

LONGDING, Feb 7: In a harrowing incident, a minor was allegedly raped twice by another minor who held her captive overnight in the jungle near Niausa village, in Longding district, on 4 February.

Sources said that the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who is on the run.

Longding SP Bharat Reddy confirmed that the incident occurred, and informed that the police have constituted a team to nab the accused.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm, when the unwary victim accompanied her friend to meet a ‘phone friend’ of the accused who was apparently celebrating his birthday in the granary of an agriculture field.

It is said that the accused attacked the victim as soon as her friend had left the granary with the ‘phone friend’.

On hearing the victim’s screams, the friend rushed to the spot and found that the accused was trying to rape the victim.

When the friend tried to stop him, he attacked her. She reportedly managed to run away to inform the villagers of Mingtong and seek help.

However, the accused allegedly dragged the victim into the jungle, where he held her captive overnight and raped her twice. The accused later took her to Longphong village and let her off the next morning. The accused is reportedly from Mingtong village.

The next day, the villagers found the victim’s clothes in a small hut in the field.

The villagers of Mingtong brought the victim to Mingtong from Longphong, and handed her over to the police.

The Longding police have reportedly announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for any information on the whereabouts of the accused and his friend.

Medical examination of the victim was conducted at the Longding CHC, and she was later handed over to her relatives.

Protesting over the incident, the Niausa Village Council has decided to impose an indefinite road blockade against Mingtong village. It has demanded that the villagers of Mingtong hand over the accused immediately.