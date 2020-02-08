State’s NSS volunteers attend NSS fest

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Thirty-two National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from different colleges of Arunachal took part in the Northeast NSS Festival-2020, held at Manipur University here from 2 to 6 February.

NSS programme officer of Kamki (West Siang)-based Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC), Teli Momu, led the team, which comprised volunteers from DPGC, JN College, Pasighat, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, Don Bosco College, Itanagar, and Wangcha Rajkumar College, Deomali.

Cultural exchanges between NSS volunteers from all eight northeastern states, and activities related to community work, personality development, life skills, etc, were the highlights of the festival.