DLSA assures rape victim’s family of all help

LONGDING, Feb 8: The Longding district legal services authority (DLSA) said it would provide all possible help in delivering justice to the minor girl who was held captive and raped by another minor recently.

A minor girl from Niausa village here was allegedly raped on 4 February, and the alleged accused is still absconding.

DLSA Secretary Epi Kapu, who along with legal aid counsels Wangtan Wangsu and Langtoh Wangpan met the victim and her family members at their residence here on Saturday, said the DSLA would provide necessary legal support and advice in securing justice for the girl.

“The law will take its own course. Providing justice to the victim is my first priority, and the door of DLSA Longding is always open for the victim and her family,” Kapu said.

She informed the victim’s family about the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, and explained the procedure to avail the benefit. She also urged the district administration to provide immediate relief to the victim.

Terming the incident horrendous and traumatic, Kapu urged the Longding police to bring the culprit to book at the earliest.

She meanwhile urged the two neighbouring villages of Niausa and Mingtong to not communalize the incident. (DIPRO)