KVIC to start khadi centre in Chullyu village

NEW DELHI, Feb 8: The Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will soon start a spinning and weaving centre in Chullyu village, in Lower Subansiri district, to generate sustainable source of income and develop the village as a ‘khadi tourism’ destination in the Northeast.

The KVIC said in a statement that the decision to create job opportunities on a mission mode in Arunachal was taken after high-level meetings with Governor BD Mishra, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

“Being located at the foothills of the Himalayas, Chullyu has the potential of producing premium quality honey. The khadi spinning and weaving centre will fulfill the needs of the locals and also generate sustainable source of income at their doorsteps.

“The khadi centre will start with 25 charkhas (spinning wheels) and five looms, which will provide direct employment to 35 women,” KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said.

He also said beekeeping activities in the village will start by providing 200 bee-boxes to 20 farmers after training.

According to the statement, Saxena said during his visit to the village: “The KVIC seeks to reach out and empower those regions of the country which have never been approached before. It is our endeavour to bring an actual change in the country by reviving the rural talents and giving rural citizens an equal opportunity.”

Highlighting the untapped potential and planned development of the region, Saxena said the residents of Chullyu usually purchase their khadi fabric from Assam, as there is no production unit in the state.

According to the statement, one of the residents of the village commended the KVIC’s initiative and said, “This is the first time ever that an organisation has come as a saviour for us. The holistic development being provided by the KVIC will go a long way in helping Chullyu in establishing its name on the Indian map.” (PTI)