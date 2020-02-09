Speaker, mins visit Dechenthang

MECHUKHA, Feb 8: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona visited ‘model tourism village’ Dechenthang, a few kilometres from here in Shi-Yomi district, on Saturday to inspect ongoing project sites.

Sona, accompanied by RWD Minister Honchum Ngandam, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar went on a bicycle ride from Mechukha to Singbir village, en route to Dechenthang, and visited some historical sites there.

In Dechenthang, the legislators inspected a local exhibition stall which has been set up for Losar festival, which is scheduled to be celebrated on Sunday.