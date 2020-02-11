NDMA presents plan for mock drills

ITANAGAR, Feb 10: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) consultant Kuldeep Singh on Monday presented a comprehensive plan for the mock drills on earthquake preparedness scheduled to take place in all the districts of the state simultaneously at 10 am on Tuesday.

Singh emphasized on the modalities of preparedness, and took stock of the pros and cons from all concerned, including the deputy commissioners, through video conference.

He also presented a brief on “the sequence of the scenarios that will take place in the districts.”

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, PWD Commissioner Bilatee Pertin, Disaster Management

Principal Secretary Dani Salu, IGP Chuku Appa, officers from the NDRF, the ITBP, the BRO and the Army, and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DCs and the HoDs of the districts also participated in the video interface.