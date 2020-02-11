Workshop on computational biology held

RONO HILLS, Feb 10: Twenty-four research scholars from Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) life sciences faculty participated in an ‘intensive workshop on computational biology & basics of bioinformatics’, organised by the faculty’s Bioinformatics Centre from 7 to 10 February.

Held with support from the Centre’s biotechnology department, the workshop was aimed at ‘developing computational skills of data analysis under different research design protocols – observational and experimental’.

“The programme was unique in nature as it developed a strong background of the subject statistics, but was free from mathematical complexity,” RGU Registrar (in-charge), Dr David Pertin, informed in a release. He suggested training trainers “for the knowledge to percolate down to others.”

The lectures during the four-day workshop were delivered by Prof Gyan Prakash Singh from Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Science.

Addressing the valedictory function, RGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, encouraged the participants to “continue to strive for perfection in the field of research with utmost dedication.”

Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Amitava Mitra, commended the efforts of the experts, and emphasized on conducting more programmes in the days to come, “involving such relevant research variables.”