Agriculture expo organised

TEZU, Feb 11: The agriculture department conducted a district-level ‘agriculture expo-cum-sale exhibition’ here in Lohit district on 10 and 11 February to assist self-help groups (SHG) and progressive farmers in showcasing their produces, under the innovation and agriculture entrepreneur development component funded under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana – Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR).

Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan interacted with the stall keepers to learn about the products exhibited for sale, and urged SHGs to increase their production and ensure quality packaging to fetch higher prices in the market.

He also requested the farming community to improve the quality of produces to get better prices.

Emphasizing the importance of group farming, he said “taking up a particular enterprise or crop in an organised way under the banner of the farmer-producer organisation (FPO) will provide a better market and better prices.”

The DC also urged the recently formed FPOs to work together to “bring a revolution in Lohit district through agriculture and allied sectors to fulfill the prime minister’s mission of doubling the farmers’ income.”

Earlier, DDA D Barman highlighted various subsidy-oriented schemes available with the department, such as the SMAM, the PMKSY, farm mechanization, etc.

ADO Sony Muri spoke on the objective of holding the expo in the district.

Forty-four stalls, including those of input dealers, farm machineries, seeds, tools and implements, organic manures, and bio-fertilizers were set up.

Resource persons from the Namsai KVK conducted a farmer-scientist interaction programme under the Lohit ATMA, which was attended by 150 farmers.

Demonstrations of farm machineries in field operations were also presented during the event.