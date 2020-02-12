APPSC issues notification for 79 fresh recruitment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Feb 11: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued a recruitment notification for 79 fresh posts on the evening of 11 February.

The notification comes amid the court battle between the APPSC and some candidates over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary and Mains) Examination, 2017. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for 13 February.

According to the new notification, there are 48 posts for APCS entry grade, 19 posts for APPS entry grade, 3 posts of labour officer, 2 posts each of child development project officer, district land revenue settlement officer and station superintendent, and 1 post each of district disaster management officer, assistant director (industries) and assistant employment officer.

Notably, in the 2017 examination, the first notification issued on 9 May, 2017, had 40 posts for APCS entry gate, 4 posts for APPS, 8 posts of CDPO, 2 posts each of district food & civil supplies officer and assistant station superintendent, and 1 post of assistant director (industries).

The posts increased to over 100 over the passing months.

The preliminary examination, which will be held in the CSAT form, is scheduled for 17 May, 2020, and the mains are scheduled to be conducted from 9 to 17 October, 2020.

Candidates are to apply online through the commission’s website, appsc.gov.in, by 4 pm of 16 March, 2020.

Eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The admit cards will be made available on the website for downloading by candidates. No admit cards will be sent by post, the commission said.

For more details, candidates may check the advertisement on pages 5 and 6 of this daily or visit the commission’s website.