Body found on railway tracks

YUPIA, Feb 11: The body of a male, aged between 23 and 25 years, was found on the railway tracks here near at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, the police in Doimukh informed.

The body, which appears to be that of a non-APST, was reportedly found with the back of the head smashed and the left leg disfigured, informed Doimukh police station OC Inya Ete.

The OC informed that the deceased has “a fair complexion with an earring on his left ear and ‘SUNIL’ written on his left arm. He was found wearing a black-colour jacket and Jockey trousers.”

A case of unnatural death (under Section 174 CrPC) has been registered at the Doimukh police station.

Inquest has been conducted and the body has been kept at the RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar for identification.