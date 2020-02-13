Be serious towards hydro project implementation: Mein

ITANAGAR, Feb 12: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday suggested the hydro power developers to be more serious towards the allotted projects and show some serious intent on implementation of the projects.

Mein, who is also minister in-charge for hydropower, during a meeting with hydro power developers and deputy commissioners, informed that the state government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the serious investors.

He also called upon the district administration, power developers and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to work in tandem to get the project implemented immediately in the state.

Mein also directed the land management secretary to take all necessary steps to sort out the issues of land acquisition in all allotted projects in a time bound manner.

The meeting was attended, among others, by advisor to the state government H K Paliwal, Commissioner (Power) GS Meena, Land Management Secretary SK Jain, PCCF RK Singh and Chief Engineer (Monitoring), DHPD RK Joshi. (DCM media cell)