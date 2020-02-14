Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi greetings

ITANAGAR, Feb 13: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi of the Singpho community.

The CM in his message lauded the endeavours of the Singphos in preserving their rich cultural heritage.

“I join my Singpho brethren in celebrating Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi that has been an epitome in fostering social relations and communication which leads to unity among the people,” he said.

He also urged youths to take a pledge on the holy occasion to shun drugs and become contributing citizens of the state and the country.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the sacred occasion would promote harmonious coexistence and socio-cultural growth of the state.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join my Singpho brethren in offering prayers to Shapawng Yawng to bless each one of us with peace, progress and prosperity,” he said, and urged the elders and youths of the Singpho community to promote the festival in the state and abroad. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)