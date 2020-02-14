APCC to protest against BJP’s stand on reservation

ITANAGAR, Feb 13: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has said it will stage a peaceful protest at the IG Park tennis court here on 15 February against the BJP’s “unconstitutional stand and attacking provision of reservations for the scheduled tribes (ST) and other communities.”

Underscoring the fact that the northeastern states are predominantly inhabited by tribal people, the APCC said “the BJP has been systematically attacking provision of reservations for ST and other communities through various statements and actions for the last many years.”

“The BJP government has shown its true colour and taken unconstitutional stand claiming that there is ‘no fundamental right to claim reservation in appointments to public posts’ and ‘there is no constitutional duty on the part of state government to provide reservations,'” the APCC said in a press release on Thursday.

Claiming that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar’s ideologies are against reservation and against various sections of the society, the Congress party said it is committed to protect the rights of the indigenous people and protest against the “draconian move.”

The peaceful protest is scheduled to start at 9:30 am.

The APCC will also submit a memorandum to the governor, it said.