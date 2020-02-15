Five arrested in minor’s rape case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Feb 14: Five persons have been arrested for harbouring and sheltering rape accused Jewang Wangsa and his friend, Nowli Wangsu, who are absconding since 4 February after the rape of a minor at Niausa village in Longding district.

It was earlier reported that Jewang Wangsa had held the minor captive overnight and raped her twice.

The police in Longding informed that the five arrested persons are all relatives of the two accused. They have been identified as Taiwang Wangham (55), Jingkhaw Wangcha (40), Phegam Wangsa (20), Chapha Wangpan (19), and Wanglam Wangsu (28), all from Mintong village.

They have been arrested under Section 365/354B/376 (2) (i)/212/195 A IPC, r/w Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The arrested persons have been sent to judicial custody, the police informed.

“The medical formalities of the arrested persons are being done now,” Longding SP Bharat Reddy said at the time of filing this report.