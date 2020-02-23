Governor confers state awards

ITANAGAR, Feb 22: Governor BD Mishra on Thursday gave away the state awards – 10 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 25 commendation certificates – on the occasion of the 34th Statehood Day.

The list of the awardees had been announced during the Independence Day celebration in 2019, in recognition of the recipients’ contributions to the state in various fields.

The following are the recipients of this year’s state awards.

Gold medallists: Deputy Inspector General of Police Take Ringu, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Kr Rai, Circle Officers Honjon Perme and Taju Thama, journalist Nellie N Manpoong, progressive farmer Tony Borang, mountaineers Taka Tamut and Kishon Tekseng (who helped in locating the mortal remains of the IAF personnel who perished in the An-32 plane crash last year), and Ongkengmang Mize and Talik Darung (who assisted in locating the mortal remains of the air warriors).

Silver medallists: 48 BRTF Commander, Col Rajeev Dhingra, Superintendent of Police (Planning, Ops, Telecom), Manoj Kumar Meena, EAC Hengo Basar, Political Undersecretary Datum Gadi, CO Rido Tarak, DDSE Ego Doye, Assistant Resident Commissioner

Pranjit Sharma, Senior Veterinary Officer, Dr Darge Tsering, Agricultural Development Officer Okit Palling, karate coach Deben Sharma, footballer Tailyang Cosy, Gaon Burah Nabam Tai, progressive piggery farmer Tana Sumpa, NGO Hope Foundation, and cook Debashish Biswas.

Commendation certificates: DFO Abhinav Kumar, Joint Home Secretary CN Longphai, ADC Talom Dupak, Project Directors Audil Toko and CR Khampa, EACs Ainstein Koyu, Lijum Ete and Choki Dhondhup, COs Bittu Kri, Ajing Perme and Lakshmi Dodum, Education Undersecretary CS Pillai, APEDA Deputy Director Somar Potom, Project Officer Kanot Perme, DRCS Gyati Kobing, Horticulture Development Officer Molar Bui, Sports Officer OB Meitei, primary teacher Narendra Kumar Singh, Galo, Mishing Coordination Committee president Kenyom Dabi, LDC Chow Mingtika Khen, contingency MTS Kargam Riram, and drivers Chandran, Ogung Tamut, Tanyi Tame and Tako Pusang (who helped in locating the mortal remains of the An-32 crash martyrs).