MLA inaugurates trauma centre, blood bank

KHONSA, Feb 22: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin inaugurated a trauma centre and a blood bank at the general hospital here in Tirap district on Thursday.

In his address, Sawin appealed to the health workers, doctors and nurses to deliver healthcare services “to the best of patients’ satisfaction.”

DC PN Thungon, DMO Dr K Mossang, and the commanding officers of the 6 Assam Rifles and the 36 Bn CRPF were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Sawin unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 34th Statehood Day celebration at Nehru Stadium here.

The MLA appealed to the government employees to “work with utmost dedication and sincerity and deliver best services to the public.”

He inaugurated the exhibition stalls at the venue and launched the SBI’s YONO counter, besides distributing the prizes to the winners of the essay and drawing competitions on drug abuse, and cultural competitions. The three best ASHAs were also felicitated by the MLA.

Arms display by the 6 Assam Rifles, and traditional dances performed by Nocte, Wancho, Tutsa and Apatani women troupes marked the day.

Statehood Day was also celebrated in Deomali, Lazu, Borduria, Dadam, Bari-Basip and Soha. (DIPRO)