Blood donation camp held

NAHARLAGUN, Feb 22: Forty-one units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the Kalom Youth Capital Complex (KYCC), in collaboration with the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, at TRIHMS here on Saturday.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Hage Ambing, who inaugurated the camp, lauded the initiative of the youths in creating awareness regarding voluntary blood donation, and suggested organizing such camps on a regular basis, saying it would go a long way in helping patients needing blood for treatment.

Dr Ambing informed that “the component separator (in TRIHMS) is fully functional now and patients can avail packed red blood cells, platelet and fresh frozen plasma as per the need.”

KYCC advisor Bidek Lombi encouraged youths to actively participate in such camps to contribute to the society.

KYCC president Iba Lombi and general secretary Ligum Lombi said the group would continue to conduct such camps from time to time. They requested likeminded people, NGOs and individuals to participate in voluntary blood donation camps.

State nodal officer for the cancer control programme, Dr S Tsering, also spoke.