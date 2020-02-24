Losar festival greetings

ITANAGAR, Feb 23: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Lossar, the new year festival of the Buddhist community, particularly the Monpas.

“While celebrating Lossar and welcoming the Iron Mouse New Year 2147, let us strengthen our bond of brotherhood amongst all communities and faiths and take our state to newer heights,” the CM said in a message.

“Let us promise to work together for the prosperity of every individual, community and region of our state. Let this new year be another beginning of a new chapter in the history of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festival would usher in happiness, amity and prosperity in the state.

“Let us imbibe love, compassion, tolerance and work towards creating an inclusive society where peace and harmony prevail,” the governor said. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)