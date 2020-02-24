Traffic to be diverted

ITANAGAR, Feb 23: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has informed that the traffic between Itanagar and Naharlagun will be diverted via Jullang from 23 February to 1 March in order to facilitate the ongoing work on NH 415.

The traffic will be diverted via Jollang from 9 pm to 6 am during this period.

Speaking to journalists, Dulom said the order has been issued following a request made by the Naharlagun highway division executive engineer.

“Formation cutting is going on near the Dree ground. This particular stretch of road is extremely narrow, and the excavation activities present a potential risk to the road users,” the DC said.

He informed that the concessionaire has “assured to complete the work within a week if the traffic is diverted at night hours.”

The DC appealed to commuters to bear with the inconvenience “in the greater interest of the state capital.”