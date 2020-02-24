Tokmem Mengu accorded warm reception in Pasighat

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Feb 23: Miss Arunachal-2020, Tokmem Mengu, was given a warm reception by the people here in East Siang district on Sunday.

Millo Meena (from Lower Subansiri district) and Jomyir Jini (West Siang) were adjudged the first and the second runner-up, respectively, in the grand finale of the pageant held at IG Park in Itanagar on 20 February, coinciding with the Statehood Day celebration.

Mengu, who had earlier won the title of Miss Lune in September 2019, aspires to win the Miss India title in the future.

Members of the Adi Baane Kebang, the Domin Doluk Erang Kebang and other community organizations also welcomed Mengu here, and expressed hope that she would bring more laurels to the area and the community.