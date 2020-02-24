Regional seminar on investment held

ITANAGAR, Feb 23: Students, businessmen and representatives of finance- and business-related firms and departments participated in a regional seminar on investment, organized at a city hotel here by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in association with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Kolkata-based NSDL, on Sunday.

The NSE’s eastern regional regulatory head, Debankur Majumdar, spoke on the subject of individual investment in debentures, stock exchange, equity, and shares. He advised people to “go through various dos and don’ts” prior to investing, “so that the investors do not lose their hard-earned money.”

Majumdar also elaborated the difference between good and bad investment, and explained about the SEBI.

NSDL assistant manager Puspa Raj Chetry spoke on demat accounts, pension fund, and the SEBI’s Depositories Act.

NSE Kolkata manager Amrita Basu said the programme was aimed at creating awareness with regard to proper investment, and to equip the participants with knowledge on participating in stock exchange.

The experts also cleared doubts and answered several questions raised by the participants.