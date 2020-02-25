NEW DELHI, Feb 24: Cuisines of Arunachal were served to visitors at the Ashok hotel here during the Arunachal Food Festival organized by the office of Arunachal’s principal resident commissioner here, in collaboration with the Indian Tourism Development Corporation, from 21 to 23 February.

Organized to mark Arunachal’s Statehood Day, the event was attended by, among others, the ambassadors of Myanmar and Tajikistan, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang.

Stalls displaying handicrafts and organic food produces of Arunachal were also set up at the venue.