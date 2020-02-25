British Council’s communication skills course underway in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, Feb 24: As many as 180 students of government schools, polytechnic institutes and JN College (JNC) are participating in a communication skills course being conducted at the college here in East Siang district by the British Council.

Being organized in partnership with the state’s higher & technical education department, the course, which began on Monday, is aimed at improving the students’ proficiency in communication skills and enhancing their chances of placement and employability.

The programme is in accordance to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state government and the British Council. The MoU, which was signed in 2018, is for creating opportunities for young people of Arunachal to succeed in India and across the world by improving their access to English language learning, quality education, and internationally benchmarked assessments, skills and qualifications.

The students will be taught by experienced British Council teachers who specialize in innovative educational methodologies. The course will focus on building and consolidating overall English language skills, and will include improving reading, writing, listening and speaking skills of the participants.

The students will also receive a six-month British Council online library membership, and will be able to use the online resources to supplement their learning.

In his inaugural speech, JNC Principal, Dr Milorai Modi, lauded the state government’s initiative, and urged the students to make full use of the course.

JNC Vice-Principal, Dr SD Choudhury, stressed “the need of such programmes, away from traditional ones, to instill in young students self-confidence through communication.”

Resource persons from the British Council, Michelle Vincent and Swati Sinha, also spoke. (With DIPRO input)