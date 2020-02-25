Former panchayat leader goes missing

ITANAGAR, Feb 24: Former Wakro anchal chairperson, Balijan Krisikro (44), has gone missing since 14 February. He was reportedly travelling to Tezu to attend the Tamla Du festival, the police in Wakro said.

The car (AS-23-R-4491) in which Krisikro was travelling was found abandoned near Parsuram Kund, but his whereabouts could not be traced despite rigorous search operations, Wakro Police Station OC, Inspector Thomas Pertin, said.

“Police carried out search operations using all available resources, including helicopters, country boat, dogs, etc, after receiving the missing report,” Lohit SP Wangdi Thungon said.

A missing person’s case was registered at the Wakro police station on 18 February.

The police have ruled out foul play in the case.

“At this moment, there is no evidence of foul play in the missing man’s case,” the SP said.

He said the police also scrutinized the ex-ASM’s cell phone records and found no suspicious evidence.

Meanwhile, the Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS) has demanded that the state government take prompt action “to uncover the truth” behind Krisikro’s disappearance.

It demanded that a special investigation team, headed by the DIG or someone of equivalent rank, be constituted to probe the case.

Though the police have stated otherwise, the MWS said the possibility of foul play could not be ruled out.

“We feel there is a deep conspiracy in Krisikro’s missing as he had been a critic against land grabbing at Kathan by Chakmas (aided by underground elements). He had been receiving life-threatening calls from some unknown persons lately,” the MWS claimed in an ‘SOS letter’ it sent to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Bamang Felix.

It said that Krisikro’s vehicle was found abandoned at Parsuram Kund, “facing towards Wakro, in contrary to his expected destination.”