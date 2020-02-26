Complete Hollongi airport within targeted timeframe: GoAP to AAI

ITANAGAR, Feb 25: Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo on Tuesday urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to put in efforts to complete the greenfield airport project in Hollongi within the targeted timeframe.

Chairing a meeting with AAI officials and representatives of Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based firm engaged to construct the project, Nalo assured them of all possible help in completing the airport.

The minister asked the construction firm and the AAI to coordinate with the state government departments for smooth execution of the project, a statement said.

The representatives of the firm informed the minister about the approach road to the project site, which is not suitable for movement of heavy machinery, besides shifting of high and low tension electric lines passing through the project site at the earliest for construction work to begin.

Nalo assured to have the electric lines shifted by May this year and construction of the approach road “on top priority,” the statement added.

The contract for construction of the airport was awarded to the firm recently through a tender process. Once awarded, the work has to be completed within a period of 30 months.

After physical completion of the work, the firm will enter in supplementary agreements with the AAI for operation and maintenance for a period of seven years, including two years of defect liability period.

The tender process for the terminal building of the airport is also in the pipeline.

The foundation stone of the Hollongi airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 February last year. (PTI)