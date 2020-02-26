Raj Bhavan is offended

ITANAGAR, Feb 25: The Raj Bhavan has written to this daily, objecting to the governor’s name being printed in the second order in a news item published on 24 February.

Though it did not specify the news item, based on the hint it has given, it appears to be the one pertaining to the Lossar festival greetings, in which the governor’s name came after Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s – which seems to have piqued the Raj Bhavan.

In a letter titled ‘Rupturing of precedence and protocol’, the Raj Bhavan stated that there is a “general feeling amongst the public figures that The Arunachal Times, in its prints is rupturing the accepted norms of the order of precedence while mentioning the top cons-titutional and political authorities of the state.”

The letter further stated that the issue was being brought to the notice of this daily, “so that your good newspaper does not attract ‘lack of contemporary awareness’ aspersion from your widespread readership.”