APRB-RSETI organizes training on dairy farming and vermicomposting

NIRJULI, Feb 26: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank-Rural Self Employment Training Institute (APRB-RSETI) conducted a 10 days training programme on dairy farming and vermicomposting to develop self-employment and entrepreneurship skills of the unemployed educated youths of the state here recently.

The trainees were taken to Government Central Cattle Breeding Farm under the guidance of SVO Dr Taking Gammi. Resources persons from KVK Dr Yab Mate Bui and Dr Nabam Gama imparted training on dairy farming.

For vermi compost making, Dr BC Baruah from the North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Naharlagun was outsourced as technical faculty with a programme of field visit to vermi compost unit at NEIST.

The trainings were organised as per course modules aligned with national skills qualification framework and derived by national skills qualification committee as per guidelines of MoRD.

During the course of training, the MoRD director also visited the RSETI and interacted with the trainees. He also visited the newly constructed RSETI building at Yupia.

All the 29 trainees, who attended the training, were given certificates of participation by APRB-RSETI Director Aben Dupak.

The APRB-RSETI is the lone training institute in the state that provides trainings to the educated unemployed youths of the state free-of-cost. (DIPRO)