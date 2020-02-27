DC appeals all do away with prevailing social evils

YINGKIONG, Feb 26: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Taper Pada appealed to all to do away with prevailing social evils and extend support for overall progress of the district.

He was addressing a huge gathering of HoDs, members of business community, self-help groups, NGOs along with teachers, students and general public during the Arunachal Rising Campaign-2020 held at the multi-purpose community hall here on Tuesday last.

Circle Officer Philip Jerang informed the gathering about the aims and objectives of the Arunachal Rising Campaign and briefed about the various activities carried out as part of the campaign at Yingkiong.

Later, during a beauty pageant contest held on the occasion, Geyem Jijong of Gette village was crowned Miss Arunachal Rising Campaign-2020, while Geyin Miyu from Yingkiong and Omem Apang from Karko village were adjudged first and second runners up, respectively. (DIPRO)