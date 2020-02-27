Clean Kley River campaign ends

ZIRO, Feb 26: The third phase of the Clean Kley River campaign in Lower Subansiri, initiated by the Apatani Youth Association ended on Wednesday.

The two-day event included broadening of the Kley River with earthmovers.

The third phase is being carried out in collaboration with the department of Hydro Power Development, Ziro. The department plans to construct a check-dam on trial basis

and if it is successful, the entire stretch of the Kley River will have such dams.

The main purpose of this project is to rejuvenate the lone Kley River, the AYA said in a statement.