MLA Gum Tayeng distributes CGI sheets to villagers

ROING, Feb 26: MLA Gum Tayeng distributed 30 CGI sheets each to 70 beneficiaries of Paglam area during the 14th Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp conducted at Paglam in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

She also interacted with the public, and distributed benefits provided by the government departments under various schemes to the villagers.

The day also saw 11 people enrolling for new Aadhar cards and 18 people updating their Aadhar details; opening of bank accounts to the Dambuk Apex Bank unit by 25 beneficiaries; health camp; distribution of 30 birth certificates; issuance of renewed 41 ration cards, veterinary camp, etc. (DIPRO)