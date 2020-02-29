DC concerned over slow PMGSY work

CHANGLANG, Feb 28: Changlang Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma during a review meeting here on Friday seriously viewed the delay in the construction of several PMGSY roads in the district.

Addressing officers of the RWD, contractors, and proprietors of the firms executing PMGSY roads in the district, the DC expressed concern over the delay in constructing the 5.5 km NH 53 to Khamdu, “the 36 km point of Changlang-Margherita road to Garaline,” the 7.50 km Changlang-Khonsa road to Jongphohate, and the Miao-Vijaynagar road.

He asked the engineers and contractors to “complete immediately over-delayed projects and rest projects within stipulated time.”

The engineers and the contractors on their part highlighted the problems faced by them in executing the work.