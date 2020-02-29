Planting materials distributed

ZIRO, Feb 28: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki distributed planting materials to 20 farmers under the Chief Minister’s Sashakt Kissan Yojana and the Cabinet Committee Infrastructure at the DHO office here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The minister advised the farmers to take up integrated farming in order to develop sustainable livelihood.

DHO Komri Murtem, HDO Tasso Yallu, scientist Dr Tape Gab, and HMO Rakhe Tani were also present. (DIPRO)