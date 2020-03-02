Legal literacy cum training prog concludes

AALO, Mar 1: Two days legal literacy cum training programme on ‘Synergy between customary practices and formal laws€ for Gaon Bura and Gaon Burhis’ of Shi Yomi, Leppa Rada, Upper Subansiri and West Siang districts, concluded at Gumin here in West Siang district on Sunday.

Attending the concluding session, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority member secretary Jaweplu Chai stressed on access to justice, free legal services through legal aid clinics, Lok Adalat, concept of alternative dispute resolution and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

CJM cum West Siang DLSA secretary Habung Tangu also spoke on changing legal aspects.

In the technical session, advocate KebomTaso dwelt on the village council system of Aalo and institution of gaonburahs in Arunachal under the AFR, 1945, while KarkenAngu spoke on the criminal justice system: FIR, arrest, remand, bail trials and role of gaonburahs in assisting the police and district administration.

Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society district unit, gaonburahs from the four districts and young law students also took keen part in the day long deliberations. (DIPRO)