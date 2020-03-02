NSS volunteers conduct social service at Mebo

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Mar 1: The NSS volunteers of JN College here and the members of Siang Eco-System Environment Protection and Nurture Group rendered two days social service by constructing embankment using earth-filled plastic bags to control erosion posed by Siang river on its left bank in Mebo in East Siang district.

As many as 400 students in two batches rendered service at worst affected Serum portion of the river. Local villagers also joined the social service.

Erosion by the Siang rendered several families homeless in Serum and Mer-Gadum areas in the last two years.

While the river has already swallowed several acres of fertile cropland in Motum on its left bank, it is gradually approaching Borguly and Serum villages.