Padma Shri winners felicitated

ITANAGAR, Mar 1: The Kerala Kala Samskarika Vedi (KKSV), a socio-cultural organisation of Keralites living in here felicitated Padma Shri Satyanarayan Mundayoor at a function held here at Don Bosco Youth Centre, on Saturday. Mundayoor, fondly known as ‘Uncle Moosa of Arunachal’ is a native of Thrissur in Kerala.

Mundayoor left his government job as a revenue officer in Mumbai and moved to Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh where he devoted his life to spreading the joy of reading among the young generation. With that aim, he established 13 Bamboosa libraries in remote part of the state like Wakro, Chongham, Lathaw, Anjaw etc. The libraries have a splendid collection of 10,000 books from Amar Chitra Katha to Ruskin Bond. In recognization of his selfless service, he has been honoured with one of the highest civilian awards Padmasree this year

The felicitation programme was organised as part of the inaugural function of Malayalam Mission Arunachal Pradesh Study Centre.

Malayalam Mission Director from Kerala, Prof. Suja Susan George, who inaugurated the programme, pressed the need to preserve and pass to the next generation the love of one’s mother tongue.

While addressing the gathering, an alumnus of Kottayam Medical College from Kerala, Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, shared his long term association with Keralites.

Malayalam Mission Arunachal Pradesh president, Praveen G, All India Malayalee Association Arunachal Pradesh Unit’s VP, Ravindran Nair, KKSV convenor, Philipose George, and Malayalam Mission Arunachal Pradesh Study Centre Co-ordinator Sujatha Madhu also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the noted writer and president of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society YD Thongchi was felicitated by the Shertukpen community for being awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award at DK Convention centre, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion,Thongchi expressed happiness on representing Shertukpen community wherever possible.

He also narrated instances when he was recognized by the people out of the state. He thanked all the people who nominated him for conferment of the Padma Shri,especially the state Government and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.

DK Dinglow, recently retired Director of Youth Affairs department was also felicitated.

The programme organized by the Shertukpen Employees Welfare Association (SEWA) was attended by former chief minister PK Thungon, former speaker TN Thongdok, APLS vice president Tokong Pertin and others.