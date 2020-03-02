Fisheries skill development prog held

DIRANG, Mar 1: A three-day National Fisheries Development Board-sponsored skill development training programme was held at the community hall of Chug village under Dirang circle from 28 February to 1 March.

The KrishiVigyan Kendra of West Kameng district organized the programme on ‘Aqua culture activity to support the livelihood and nutritional security for the rural masses of mid hill region in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh’ for the betterment of the fish-farming community.

In-charge Senior Scientist and Head, Dr VK Misra highlighted about the theme and objectives of the programme.

ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak Director, Dr P Chakarvarty emphasized on aqua farming to increase qualitative and quantitative fish production by enhancing skills of fish farmers by adopting latest technologies related to fish farming.

Scientist-in-charge of the Central Institute of Temperate Zone Horticulture, Regional Center, Dirang, Dr KishanLalKumawat and ICAR- NRC on Yak, Principal Scientist Dr VijayPaul urged on the farming community to adopt the latest aqua culture technologies combined with allied activities with the support of the KrishiVigyan Kendra to double their income for the betterment of their socio-economic status.

The three days technical session of the programme was followed by suitable practical and field demonstrations on seed production technology of common carp, pond management and feeding management technology etc.

In the valedictory session, certificates of participation, and vegetable seed inputs of various suitable vegetable crops for integrated fish vegetable farming, were also distributed to the participants.