Punish the people responsible for Delhi riot

The death toll in the Delhi communal riots have raised to 46. Three more bodies were recovered from the violence-hit northeast Delhi on Sunday. More than 200 people were injured in the four-day flare-up as armed young men went on a looting, burning and thrashing spree. The violence had started small over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. But it rapidly spun out of control and broke out as full-fledged riots.

The BJP leaders in particularly likes of Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur were seen giving highly provocative communal speeches. Targeting the anti-CAA protest, they launched vitriolic against Muslim communities. This culminated with the riots. Now who will take responsibilities for the killing of 46 people and destruction of crores of properties? The Delhi police who was once known for its professionalism has miserably failed to control the riots. In several areas they have been alleged of being soft on rioters. They have failed to perform their duty. The biasness of Delhi police has been truly exposed. The union home minister Amit Shah should take responsibility for the riot. If he had shame left by now he should have resigned from his post. A massive riot took place but nobody is being held responsible which is quite shocking. The government of India is miserably failing to protect the rights of their own citizen. If the people involved in the Delhi riots are not punished, the citizens will lose trust on the governance itself.